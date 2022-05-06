Victim’s family reacts after Kermit man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - 50-year-old Paul Kappes of Kermit was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Winkler County courtroom was filled with emotions on Wednesday after the verdict was read.

One family member tells me that she’s glad justice was served because now the healing can begin.

According to family, the victim was adopted by Paul Kappes at the age of four.

Her family says they knew something was wrong when the victim told them she was scared to go back home with him.

“We didn’t see that coming because they’re CPS certified, because they had all these adopted children, because they’re supposed to protect. They took an oath to protect those children. They took them from lives and backgrounds where they weren’t living such great lives and they tore it apart. They took these kids. They were supposed to give them a better future,” said the victim’s aunt Bridget Mixon.

An important part of Kappes trial was the now ten-year-old victim’s testimony.

But the family was worried that it would be too much for the victim with her abuser sitting a few feet away.

“She’s a hero. She’s a hero, not just for herself, but for every little girl out there that is scared to speak about what has happened to them. She stood up yesterday and it was hard. She left the courtroom once. She did, it was very hard. We didn’t think we were going to get a testimony out of her. But she went back in there and she was so brave,” said Mixon.

Kappes sentencing brought an end to seven traumatic years for the victim and her family.

The victim’s aunt says the emotional scars of the abuse will last a lifetime, but she hopes now that the victim will have a second chance at a normal childhood.

“We just show her love. We have to show her what it’s like to be a young lady. She’s going to have issues her whole life…probably in marriage, probably with her first boyfriend. I mean all of those things are going to need to be wrapped with love. We’re going to have to baby her and show her what life is supposed to be like. Since she was four years old, she’s lived this life as an adult,” said Mixon.

Kappes has been held in the Winkler County jail since his arrest in August of 2019.

After spending time in group homes, the victim will now get to live with her aunt and cousins.

