Advertisement

Traffic patterns changing again at Loop 338 and East Yukon Road

The section of Yukon Road between Loop 338 and Faudree Road will be opened to traffic again.
traffic alert
traffic alert(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The next phase of work at the Loop 338 overpass project at Yukon Road on the northeast side of Odessa will have another major traffic switch the week of May 9.

The section of Yukon Road between Loop 338 and Faudree Road will be opened to traffic again. Meanwhile, the section of Yukon Road between Grandview and Loop 338 will be closed to through traffic, though access will be maintained to The Bridge Odessa church.

Northbound traffic on Loop 338 will be diverted to the newly constructed ramp near Yukon Road as well.

Also, southbound traffic on Loop 338 will not have any way to access Yukon Road directly. Northbound Loop 338 will be able to turn east on to Yukon Road and go to Faudree Road. Westbound traffic on Yukon Road coming from Faudree Road will be forced to turn north on Loop 338.

The traffic switch is scheduled to go into effect the evening of Monday, May 9, 2022, and be in place for approximately four months. The process of making the switch will take several hours overnight.

The Yukon Road crossover of Loop 338 will remain closed. There will be no way to cross Loop 338 from one part of Yukon to the other part of Yukon.

“This is an important project for the community, and we do not take these steps lightly,” interim Odessa District Engineer Lauren Garduno said. “We appreciate the patience of the traveling public as they have to find alternate routes for their daily routines because of this project. “We realize this is a huge inconvenience for motorists, but it really is a necessary step.”

There are two major alternate east-west routes for those who routinely use Yukon Road: Highway 191 and 52nd/56th Street (the road that has a traffic signal on East Loop 338 between Yukon Road and Highway 191).

The speed limit has been reduced to 65 mph on Loop 338 through the construction zone. A heavy law enforcement presence may in use at times to improve safety.

The overpass project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023.

Motorists are reminded that state law requires them to obey warning signs and flaggers in the work zone.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

Reeves County deputies find missing San Antonio woman
Reeves County Deputies find missing San Antonio woman
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed David L. “Dave” Cannon of Midland to the TexNet Technical...
Governor Abbott appoints Midlander to TexNet Technical Advisory Committee
World Auto
World Auto opens in Pecos
Texas Bucket List awards Odessa restaurant
Texas Bucket List awards Odessa restaurant