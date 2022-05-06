Texas Bucket List awards Odessa restaurant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -If you watch CBS7 on Saturdays at 11 am then you know the show Texas bucket list that travels around the state and finds the best food out there.

Well, today the host of that show spent some time right here in the Permian Basin, and it all has to do with a special award.

Curbside Bistro located on Andrews Hwy in Odessa was named the winner of season 18 “Bite of the Season” where the host of the show picked this restaurant out of all the ones he’s been to this season.

Curbside Bistro is a unique restaurant where food, sauces, and spices that you wouldn’t think go together actually go perfect with each other thanks to owner and Head Chef Alejandro.

“I would explain us as gourmet comfort food. expect the unexpected, and keep an open mind, we like to give you something that you know a slider everyone is familiar with a burger, oh we like to package it with flavors you wouldn’t necessarily expect.” executive chef and co-owner of curbside bistro, Alejandro Barrientos

After just one bite, the Texas Bucket List knew they had to come back for this burger.

“As soon as we bit into it we knew this was gonna be something special because the flavors Alejandro puts out are insane and we’re happy to be back.” Host of Texas Bucket List, Shane McAuliffe”

The Bistro has a unique style to what they serve because it takes a lot to make the perfect burger.

“We draw our inspiration from everywhere, places we visited, the food we see, our upbringing with food the flavors and the blends we want to try out, so every burger you see on our menu it’s like our personal baby, we’ve remade it 3 or 4 times or 5 times or 6 times just to get it right.” Barrientos

This restaurant puts out food that even a picky eater like me loved.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.