Reeves County deputies find missing San Antonio woman

REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -At 5:30 a.m. Friday morning Reeves County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check on a vehicle parked on the roadway about 15 miles south of Toyah.

The car was found on FM 2903 between Toyah and Balmorhea. Upon arrival, deputies ran the plate and saw that a silver alert had been issued for it. Upon gathering the elderly female’s information, it was confirmed to be 85-year-old Margarita Martinez. She had been reported missing out of San Antonio, Texas. Due to her medical condition, EMS was requested to the location by deputies.

She received further evaluation due to her not knowing where she was at and not matching her story given to deputies. The woman claimed that she had run out of gas while traveling to San Antonio from El Paso but was found 15 miles out of the travel route and headed in the wrong direction. Upon being evaluated by EMS and given the situation, it was determined it would be best and safer to transport her to the hospital for further evaluation and observation.

Contact was made with her daughter who lives in Chicago, and arrangements have been made to pick her up. According to the daughter, her mother was last seen in San Antonio at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning on May 5, 2022.

