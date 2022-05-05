Trio of Andrews athletes sign with college programs

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Three Andrews High School athletes signed with college programs Wednesday morning at AHS.

Travis Handley signed with Tarleton State rodeo. Class valedictorian Claire Clark signed with Abilene Christian Track & Field. Amaris Mejia signed with UTPB Cheer.

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the athletes.

