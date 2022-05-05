Advertisement

Trio of Andrews athletes sign with college programs

Travis Handley signed with Tarleton State rodeo. Claire Clark signed with Abilene Christian track & field. Amaris Mejia signed with UTPB cheer
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Three Andrews High School athletes signed with college programs Wednesday morning at AHS.

Travis Handley signed with Tarleton State rodeo. Class valedictorian Claire Clark signed with Abilene Christian Track & Field. Amaris Mejia signed with UTPB Cheer.

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the athletes.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

Midland College signing day
Thirteen Midland College athletes sign with four-year programs
Midland College signing day
Thirteen Midland College athletes sign with four-year programs
Trio of Andrews athletes sign with college programs
Tiala Tagaloa
Tagaloa not returning as UTPB softball coach