Trio of Andrews athletes sign with college programs
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Three Andrews High School athletes signed with college programs Wednesday morning at AHS.
Travis Handley signed with Tarleton State rodeo. Class valedictorian Claire Clark signed with Abilene Christian Track & Field. Amaris Mejia signed with UTPB Cheer.
Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the athletes.
