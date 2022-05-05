Advertisement

Thirteen Midland College athletes sign with four-year programs

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland College recognized thirteen of its athletes that signed with four-year college programs on Wednesday. That includes seven that are going to the Division I level.

Among them was golfer and Monahans High School alum JT Pittman, who is headed to Wichita State.

Watch the vide above for more details, and to hear from Pittman.

