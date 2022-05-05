Advertisement

Odessa Lions Club pays it forward at the gas pump

By Kate Porter
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - As gas prices continue to fluctuate, many people around the Permian Basin are feeling the strain on their wallets.

The Downtown Odessa Lions Club went out this evening to help alleviate some of the financial burden caused by filling the gas tank.

The club headed out to Texaco gas stations to hand out forty dollar gas cards to people in need.

Because as the group tells me where there’s a need, there’s a Lion.

It’s a situation I’ve been in before…putting ten dollars’ worth of gas in my car just to get from one place to the next.

The Downtown Odessa Lions Club made it their mission to offer a helping hand to unsuspecting people who faced a similar problem.

“We simply want to be here to be apart. Everyone that can is here and those that can’t wish that they were here. We’re lions. We serve. We give back. We help. That’s what we do,” said Lions Club member Diane Cherry.

One woman who received a gas card was on her way to work trying to fill up, but she was having a problem with her debit card.

That’s when the Lions stepped in and made sure she could fill her car up.

“It’s so crazy because I’ve been coming from I-20 all the way over here looking for cheap gas. I went to Valero’s and Lowes and my card didn’t work. So I was like it’s probably not going to work here either. When she gave me the gift card I used it and I was like yay,” said Jasmin Gandara.

Another woman raising her five great grandkids stopped to pump gas.

“How much were you going to put in the car today?”

“Three dollars, that’s all I had,” said Maria Barnes.

But as luck would have it, she left the Texaco with a full tank of gas and peace of mind.

“It’s a blessing. I raise five great grandkids. They live with me. It’s hard. It’s not easy to have gas to go work or do anything, but I’m blessed,” said Barnes.

This was the Lions first ever time to hand out gas cards, but they tell CBS7 that they hope to do more like this.

So be on the lookout for the yellow vests, they might be your blessing in disguise.

