Midland County Emergency Event Management plans ahead

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -With several major events scheduled for summer, behind-the-scenes planning starts months in advance.

The Midland County Emergency Management makes preparations ahead of time to keep the community safe.

At a special event, like a fair, 4th of July celebration, or a community cookout, there’s always the potential for an emergency to arise.

In that case, an incident action plan is created, if anything should happen.

Not every special event runs smoothly as planned.

And when things take a turn for the worst, the Midland County Emergency Management Already has mapped out an incident action plan to respond.

Rusty Winn, Midland County Emergency Management, gave details on how they make those plans.

“We will spend 95% of the time planning everything out for worst case scenario,” Winn said. “And everything like that on most of every event and maybe only 5% of these events will you actually use any of the incident action plans.”

The county’s incident action plan uses many of the same key elements as F.E.M.A., which is made up of law enforcement agencies and first responders including the event staff.

Emergency Management says no action plan is designed the same but uses special equipment to ensure safety.

“Last year we were gracious enough to get to Zumbro inflatable tent that will connect to each other if we need to we can turn them into medical tents,” Winn said. “We’ve got some Polaris Rangers that they’re a little ATV type vehicles so medic and sit in the back with them and that way we can transport them out of a crowd that’s a lot easier.”

Escape routes for medical and law enforcement are also built into the plan. Emergency Management says a lot of training goes into being prepared.

“We are going to the Texas Division of Emergency Management Conference,” Winn said. “And that way we can take some more classes on different sections of emergency management type stuff for us to be able to better come back and bring better everything that we do here for the county.:

Texas Division of Emergency Management Conference will take place later this month.

