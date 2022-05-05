Matthew Alvarez and Liseth Ceja presented with Hispanic Heritage Media Award

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Among today’s Cinco de Mayo festivities, Hispanic Heritage of Odessa held their annual Unity Luncheon.

During the event, several local leaders and entrepreneurs spoke.

But also, we are proud to say that CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez and listeth Ceja were honored during the event.

They both were given the Hispanic Heritage Media Award. Congratulations to both Matthew, Liseth, and all other honorees.

