Matthew Alvarez and Liseth Ceja presented with Hispanic Heritage Media Award

Liseth Ceja y Matthew Alvarez recibieron el premio a la Herencia Hispana en los Medios de...
Liseth Ceja y Matthew Alvarez recibieron el premio a la Herencia Hispana en los Medios de Comunicación 2022.
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Among today’s Cinco de Mayo festivities, Hispanic Heritage of Odessa held their annual Unity Luncheon.

During the event, several local leaders and entrepreneurs spoke.

But also, we are proud to say that CBS7′s Matthew Alvarez and listeth Ceja were honored during the event.

They both were given the Hispanic Heritage Media Award. Congratulations to both Matthew, Liseth, and all other honorees.

