Local leaders react to the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - News broke Monday night, in a leaked document, that the Supreme Court is going to vote to overturn Roe versus Wade.

That would mean an end to nearly 50 years of the federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

Last March, Senate Bill 8, or what is more commonly known as the Heartbeat Bill, banned abortions in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy.

If the Supreme Court’s final decision reflects the leaked draft, abortions will be illegal in Texas and performing one would be a felony.

Congressman August Pfluger reacted to the leaked draft on Twitter Monday night…calling it “the most important supreme court decision in his lifetime”.

He says he’s hopeful that the court’s final decision will overturn Roe v. Wade and leave it up the states to restrict or ban abortion.

“62 million babies have perished in the last 50 years. I think that our country will eventually come to grips with that tragic piece of our history. We should at this point turn away from that and get to the point where we’re protecting life that begins at conception,” said Congressman August Pfluger.

Although Congressman Pfluger would support the Supreme Court’s decision, he also says the leak needs to be investigated.

This is the first time that a draft document has ever been published in the court’s history.

“This is an egregious and outrageous attempt at bullying and intimidation. It challenges not only the separation of powers but the sanctity of the supreme court. There is a reason these cases are discussed in private,” said Congressman Pfluger.

The closest abortion clinic to the Midland/Odessa area is nearly 300 miles away in El Paso.

But Mayor Javier Joven has been trying to make Odessa a sanctuary city since he was elected and believes overturning Roe v. Wade would be a positive step.

“One of my biggest goals is to create Odessa where we are about life and protecting that sanctity of life and making the city of Odessa where we outlaw abortion. This is another step,” said Mayor Joven.

Ector County Democratic Chair Hannah Horick says the majority opinion is unsettling to her.

She believes that abortion is healthcare and that Texas women shouldn’t be put in a desperate situation when it comes to having an abortion.

“Adding in waiting periods, adding in drive times, flight times, having to leave the state and in the case of a trigger ban in Texas, we’re talking about so many Texans leaving the state. We’ve already seen our neighboring states clinics overrun with Texans. Oklahoma has said that they cannot handle the influx seeing ten times the number of Texans seeking care than they had before sb8,” said Horick.

Over the next two months, the Supreme Court has several sessions set to release rulings including Roe v. Wade.

