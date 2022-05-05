Fatal crash in Midland County
The crash happened Monday night
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, A woman has died after a crash in Midland County Monday night.
63-year-old Mary Lou Mosley was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Mosley was parked or stopped in the westbound lanes of I-20. Another vehicle was traveling westbound on I-20 and hit Mosley’s vehicle was hit from behind.
The other driver was uninjured.
