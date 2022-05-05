Advertisement

Fatal crash in Midland County

The crash happened Monday night
(MGN Images)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, A woman has died after a crash in Midland County Monday night.

63-year-old Mary Lou Mosley was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Mosley was parked or stopped in the westbound lanes of I-20. Another vehicle was traveling westbound on I-20 and hit Mosley’s vehicle was hit from behind.

The other driver was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train slams into 18-wheeler in Midland
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Shots fired incident in Midland
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes

Latest News

Fiesta West Texas happening this weekend
What to expect from 2022 Fiesta West Texas
Fiesta West Texas happening this weekend
Fiesta West Texas happening this weekend
ECISD hands out end of year awards
ECISD brings End of Year Awards to local teachers
Odessa Lions Club pays it forward at the gas pump
Odessa Lions Club pays it forward at the gas pump