Fatal crash in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -According to DPS, A woman has died after a crash in Midland County Monday night.

63-year-old Mary Lou Mosley was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Mosley was parked or stopped in the westbound lanes of I-20. Another vehicle was traveling westbound on I-20 and hit Mosley’s vehicle was hit from behind.

The other driver was uninjured.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.