Ellen Noël Art Museum releases updated renovation designs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum released its new renovation designs over the weekend, which will bring some major changes to the museum.

“Who doesn’t want a fantastic space to do, you know, fantastic things?” asked Museum Executive Director Sheila Perry.

Every great piece of art needs touching up from time to time. The same goes for the Ellen Noël.

“Every major mechanical system in the building is reaching its end life,” said Perry.

After decades of service, the building’s modern shortcomings have become more glaring.

Perry has seen it first hand.

“We tried to bring a Rembrandt exhibit and we were denied because we didn’t have appropriate space,” Perry said.

So, it’s about time for some spiffy renovations.

“If we want to have Rembrandt in the Basin, we’re gonna have Rembrandt in the Basin,” Perry said.

The museum is in the process of raising over $12 million for the project, which will involve knocking down walls, allowing for more natural light, and increasing the size of the museum by nearly 40%.

“The primary thing that people are going to see is the double storied façade on the front of the building that will wrap around to the east,” Perry said.

Perry added the museum hopes to start construction before the end of the year.

