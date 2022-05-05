Ector County jury sentences man in murder trial

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, an Ector County jury found 23-year-old Desmond Tuggle guilty of murder.

The jury sentenced him to sixty years in prison.

On May 17, 2020, Tuggle was arrested for the death of Osvaldo Renteria. Tuggle was formally indicted on July 27, 2020, for first-degree murder.

According to an investigation at the time, the victim had been speaking with people in a Dodge Nitro when he was shot by the driver.

