ECISD brings End of Year Awards to local teachers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of National Teacher Week, the ECISD presented awards and prizes for ECISD’s Teachers of the Year, Principals of the Year, and Assistant Principals of the Year.

ECISD has annually recognized its workers by presenting awards to its faculty to acknowledge the work the staff does on a daily basis with the students.

6 awards were given out today to teacher, assistant principal and principal of the year out of the 1,800 teachers in the district.

Adonica Galindo, Assistant Principal of Ross Elementary, was presented with the award for Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year.

“This is my fourth year at Ross Elementary serving as assistant principal,” Galindo said. “But I have served as everything, a teacher’s aide, teacher, curriculum coach, I’ve served 22 years in the district.”

To be able to do what you love and receive an award like this for the years spent in the district is truly amazing.

“To me, it is an acknowledgment of everything that I do,” Galindo said. “And also an acknowledgment of I love what I do.”

ECISD is filled with such a great faculty that it’s hard to just pick one person for the award.

“I think every administrator is the administrator of the year,” Galindo said. “But I have the title this year so that’s pretty cool, pretty exciting.”

Out of the 25 schools in the district, the prize bus visited 6 schools Wednesday to hand out awards

And for any other teachers in ECISD more awards will be given out in the near future so be prepared.

