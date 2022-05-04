Tagaloa not returning as UTPB softball coach

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tiala Tagaloa will not return as UT Permian Basin’s head softball coach, Athletic Director Todd Dooley announced Wednesday.

Tagaloa led the Falcon softball program for the last eight seasons.

The Falcons finished 21-30 in 2022, the most wins in program history. UTPB finished one game out of a Lone Star Conference playoff spot. Tagaloa led the Falcons to a .500 record in 2020 before COVID forced the cancelation of the remainder of the season.

UTPB said it will begin a national search for a new head coach immediately. Assistant Coach Tony Saldivar will be named interim head coach.

This change comes one day after the retirement of UTPB’s longtime head baseball coach Brian Reinke.

