Permian Basin Literacy Coalition hosts summit

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Research throughout the Permian Basin shows a shocking percentage of adults who are literate. The literacy coalition held its first-ever summit today in Monahans.

The coalition has done studies on the Permian Basin to better understand the literacy problem surrounding the area.

Studies done by the coalition have compared how residents in the Permian basin stack up against others in the state and throughout the country.

They learned the 22 counties that make up the Permian Basin don’t just fall below the state of Texas’s literacy rate for the ages of 16 through 74 but also fall below national levels as well.

Results found that roughly 40 percent of adults are literate.

“This literacy coalition is a great opportunity for those people who don’t know how to read or maybe they have challenges in reading. it’s a place to go to achieve those goals, the more that you read the more opportunity and more doors are open to you.” County Commissioner for Piercing 3 Midland County, Luis Sanchez

No matter what your background or circumstances are, the coalition is there to help anyone learn.

“It could be social-economic, demographic, geographic where you live, a bilingual issue where English is not your first language, don’t have access to the same kind of education resources, maybe your family needed you to go to work to help provide so social issues and that’s part of the challenge with literacy that there is no one quick fix to do it you have to attack it on multiple fronts.” Executive Director of the Literacy Coalition of The Permian Basin, John Trischitti

From a young age, reading can take you so many places.

“The change in their face just lights up and they run, and they hug you, grab you, and remember the stories that you’re reading.” Boys and Girls Club volunteer, Darlene Mays

The research done by the coalition shows that the Permian Basin can add 47,000 skilled jobs and nearly a billion dollars a year to the area.

