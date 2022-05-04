Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Office scam alert

MCSO is reporting a phone scam
MCSO is reporting a phone scam(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Sheriff’s Office has reported a scam via their Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office says they have received complaints about a person calling and representing themselves as an employee with MCSO. These scammers are known to change phone numbers and use local area codes.

If you receive this call, hang up, block the number, and never send money.

