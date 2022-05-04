Maintenance on rainbow water tower in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Odessa’s Utilities Division has contracted maintenance work on the Rainbow Water Tower.

The water tower is off-line while the work is ongoing. The maintenance work is expected to be complete by Friday, May 6th. While the maintenance work occurs, the Yukon Pump Station will provide the system pressure.

Customers affected by this may experience water pressure that is lower than normal along with some fluctuations.

The system should return to normal operations by Monday, May 9th.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.