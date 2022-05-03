West Texas Food Bank prepping for shortages

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Come fall, a potential global food crisis may strike the U.S. after some disruptions have closed Ukrainian food ports.

With the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, over four million tons of grains such as wheat and corn have been stuck at Ukrainian food ports, that’s according to the United Nations World Food Program Director Martin Frick.

With less wheat available on the market, West Texas Food Bank is thinking outside the box to procure food.

Libby Campbell, CEO of West Texas Food Bank says that they are unsure what the future holds.

“We are a little bit concerned, to be honest,” Campbell said. “About what the food supply might look like in the fall due to the fact that there will be less fertilizer on the market.”

That’s because with the war disrupting Ukraine’s agriculture productivity, fertilizer has become scarce to farmers growing food now for the fall.

“Growers right now on average from what we’re getting from USDA are fertilizing crops 40% less than they have in the past just because of the cost of fertilizer that is available on the market and what is available in the market,” Campbell said.

With the west texas food bank already working with 100,000 pounds less in produce due to the border crisis and lack of availability.

The non-profit says its actively working with San Antonio food bank partners to prepare for fall and pay less for produce on the commodity market.

“We’ve been able to trade things that we have an excess amount of,” Campbell said. “Like we have a great relationship dollar general distribution center which is right across the street from us, so we get a lot of non-food items that are donated in San Antonio actually doesn’t. We’ve been able to trade with them non-food items for their neighbors that they’re serving for us to be able to pick up extra produce that they have”

In the meantime before fall, the food bank says it’ll continue fundraising to cover the cost of food.

“I think the most important thing people can do is continue to support again your neighbors but also continue to support the West Texas Food Bank,” Campbell said.

If you are interested in donating, you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.