UTPB head baseball coach announces retirement

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UT Permian Basin head baseball coach Brian Reinke has retired, the school announced Tuesday.

Reinke is the only baseball coach in UTPB history, since its transition to the NCAA in 2006.

Under Reinke, the Falcons won the Heartland Conference Championship in 2009 and went to a NCAA Division II Regional. Reinke won two conference Coach of the Year awards.

UTPB posted a 13-25 record in 2021, and 12-37 in 2022. The Falcons went 21-60 against Lone Star Conference opponents over the last two seasons.

The school says a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.

