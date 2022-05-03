Midland County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for sexual assault of a child

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The MCSO Warrants Division needs your help locating 32-year-old David Bonilla.

This suspect has sexually assaulted two victims 13 years and under. He is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child – grand jury indictment

If you have any information on where this subject is and it leads to his arrest, you will earn a $1,000 cash reward. You are always anonymous and no caller ID is ever used.

Reward eligibility requires that an official tip be submitted via the hotline, website or mobile app and that law enforcement make an arrest as a result of the tip information provided.

To call in your tip use the number 432-694-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS

