ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -CBS7′s Josuha Skinner interviewed Kitty Binek the Executive Director of the Aphasia Center of West Texas this afternoon about their upcoming concert.

The concert is Friday at 6 p.m. at the Horseshoe Amphitheater.

The purpose of the free show is to help the Aphasia Center with its outreach to promote awareness about aphasia and its effects.

