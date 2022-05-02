Shots fired incident in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Officials say that Midland Police were called to reports of gunshots fired near Walnut Lane and N. Tyler Street Sunday night.

The city says that the call came in at around 9:57 p.m. Officers located shell casings in that area

Police tell CBS7 that no one was hurt.

We are still working to find out if there are any suspects in this investigation or where exactly those gunshots came from.

We will update this story as details emerge.

