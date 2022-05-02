Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks performs.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A seismograph at Louisiana State University reportedly recorded a small earthquake at Tiger Stadium Saturday night.

Country music star Garth Brooks performed in front of a sold-out, enthusiastic crowd.

When the singer performed crowd favorite, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph on campus recorded a small earthquake, according to LSU.

WAFB reports the audience could be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted about the concert on social media, saying the show was “better than his wildest dreams.”

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Mug Shot of Craig Bowers
Suspect arrested for weekend shooting in Odessa
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes
Abbott Labs issued a voluntary recall on Similac back in February of this year after learning...
The baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Labs recalled Similac in February

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
FILE - This still frame from Metropolitan Police Department body worn camera video shows Thomas...
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Ex-officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
House Jan. 6 committee requests interviews with 3 more lawmakers
Casey White and Vicki White are being sought.
Warrant issued for missing Alabama corrections officer