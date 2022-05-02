Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum opens to the public

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the Fredda Turner Durham Children’s Museum in Midland took place Sunday afternoon at the Museum of the Southwest.

The children’s museum has been around for 45 years but was closed for three years while it underwent remodeling.

The Museum Executive Director, Lori Wesley said “It needed a refresh for sure so we gutted it and started over on the inside.”

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate and enjoy the new and improved facility which included a bouncy house, face paint, bracelet making, and even wall drawing.

According to the executive director, every detail for the opening was planned out meticulously from the moment people wait in line to when they are inside the museum.

“Waiting in line outside is no fun either so you can ride the giant snake behind me…we have a toddler room, we have a maker space where you can go and make art, we have a calming room if you just need a break from the action,” Wesley said.

One parent said, “My kids’ favorite part is the dinosaur bike.”

Although the museum has been remodeled Wesley said admission prices will remain the same $5 dollars for adults and $3 for children and Sundays are free for all.

