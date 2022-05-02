The Ellen Noël Art Museum is planning to have an expansion and renovation

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin offers exhibits, classes, summer camps, and other opportunities to experience artistic and cultural exhibitions and creative programming.

Tens of thousands of area residents visit the museum each year. Strategic partnerships with other area entities such as The University of Texas Permian Basin further increase the Museum’s importance to the region. The arts not only enhance the quality of life, but also contributes to innovation.

Cultural options enhance the attractiveness of an area to current and potential residents as well as corporations considering locations or expansions. The Museum is planning a significant expansion and renovation.

The project would include improving exhibit space, making the facility feel more approachable, updating mechanical systems, and adding new spaces such as classrooms and a media gallery. These upgrades would allow the Museum to better achieve its mission of enhancing the lives of the people of Odessa and the surrounding region. The project would also involve a notable investment during construction as well as increased activity on an ongoing basis. Any economic stimulus leads to dynamic responses across the economy.

The Perryman Group has developed complex and comprehensive models over the past four decades to measure these dynamic responses. In this instance, construction/ renovation leads to a significant, though transitory, stimulus. Once completed, ongoing economic benefits would be generated by additional employment at the museum as well as an increase in out-of-area visitors.

The Perryman Group estimates that the construction/renovation phase would lead to an increase in business activity in the Odessa area of almost $9.4 million in output (gross product), $6.5 million in personal income, and 104 job-years including multiplier effects. (A job year is one person working for one year, though it could be multiple individuals working partial years.)

Ongoing annual benefits of the expansion from incremental operations and tourism include an estimated $11.8 million in output (gross product), $7.3 million in personal income, and 155 jobs when multiplier effects are considered. Economic activity generates tax receipts, and incremental taxes from ongoing annual benefits include an estimated $633,700 per year to local governments.

For residents of Odessa and the surrounding area, the Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin provides an opportunity to experience art both through viewing exhibits and engaging in hands-on activities. With the expansion/renovation, the Museum facilities can provide more enriching benefits not only for the people of the region, but also for the economy.

