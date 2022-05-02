Commercial vehicle fire on I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: Texas DPS has released the following information:

“On 5/2/22 at approximately 5:00 PM, DPS Troopers and Odessa Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 20 at mile marker 124. The truck tractor with trailer (18 wheeler) was not involved in a crash and suffered mechanical failure resulting in an engine fire. The driver escaped the truck without injury and the trailer was not loaded with chemicals at the time. The truck fire resulted in a small grass fire to nearby land and traffic was diverted to clear the scene. Interstate 20 and surrounding roadways are back open at this time.”

According to a DPS spokesperson, a commercial vehicle caught fire on I-20 near SCR 1310.

Both Odessa and Midland Fire Departments worked to put the fire out.

DPS is on scene diverting traffic.

We will update this story with more details as they are available.

