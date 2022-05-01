Advertisement

Midland Trail Park celebrates grand opening

Midland Trail Park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset for members of the Permian Basin...
Midland Trail Park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset for members of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association.(KOSA)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Trail Park celebrated its grand opening, Saturday.

After two years in the making, the Permian Basin Bicycle Association and the West Texas Trail Alliance celebrated the park’s grand opening Saturday.

The eight mile multi-use trail offers a scenic view along Midland draw, providing stability for families and professional riders to bike away from the highway.

Permian Basin Bicycle Association mountain bike director says this trail will be a nice addition to the Midland community.

“It’s been a lot of work and fun and I just feel really good about the community the way that everyone’s come out to help,” said Permian Basin Bicycle Association Mountain Bike Director, Stephen Mitchell. “The way corporate people and individuals has helped with the project so I’m really proud of it and very happy for the community.”

Midland Trail Park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset for members of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Mug Shot of Craig Bowers
Suspect arrested for weekend shooting in Odessa
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes
Abbott Labs issued a voluntary recall on Similac back in February of this year after learning...
The baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Labs recalled Similac in February
A "Vote No" sign at the corner of an intersection in Odessa, TX.
West Odessans air frustrations with proposed high school location

Latest News

Discover Odessa Bus Tour 2022
Discover Odessa is kicking off National Travel and Tourism week with a bus tour
The Basin Sports Complex held its Grand Reopening
The Basin Sports Complex celebrated its grand reopening day
The church says it raised over $70,000 to gather dehydrated meals so its partners at Lifeline...
800 volunteers help Golf Course Road Church of Christ pack food for Ukraine
Some residents feel the ECISD bond is playing favorites
West Odessans upset with proposed high school location