Midland Trail Park celebrates grand opening

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Trail Park celebrated its grand opening, Saturday.

After two years in the making, the Permian Basin Bicycle Association and the West Texas Trail Alliance celebrated the park’s grand opening Saturday.

The eight mile multi-use trail offers a scenic view along Midland draw, providing stability for families and professional riders to bike away from the highway.

Permian Basin Bicycle Association mountain bike director says this trail will be a nice addition to the Midland community.

“It’s been a lot of work and fun and I just feel really good about the community the way that everyone’s come out to help,” said Permian Basin Bicycle Association Mountain Bike Director, Stephen Mitchell. “The way corporate people and individuals has helped with the project so I’m really proud of it and very happy for the community.”

Midland Trail Park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset for members of the Permian Basin Bicycle Association.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.