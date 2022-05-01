Discover Odessa is kicking off National Travel and Tourism week with a bus tour

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Discover Odessa kicked off National Travel and Tourism Week, which is set to begin on May 1st, with a bus tour that highlights Odessa’s staples.

The Discover Odessa bus tour is free for all ages and it gives you the opportunity to learn more about the history of Odessa.

The tour was guided by the executive director of Odessa Arts, Randy Ham.

The bus tour made 7 stops. It started at the Ector Theatre, Mirage Sculpture by Albert Paley, Jackben Rabbit, the Odessa Spire, Permian High School hall of fame, Stonehenge at UTPB, and it ended at the Presidential archives and Bush home.

The director of Discover Odessa says that she has received a great response from attendees on the bus tour.

“This obviously opens our eyes to that there is a want and a desire to do this. This would definitely be something that we would maybe want to offer a couple of times a year. We happen to do this one because it’s national travel and tourism week from May 1st through May the 7th. That’s why we did this bus tour, but because we’ve had such a great response it’s definitely something we may be offering again by the end of the year,” said Monica Tschauner, Director of Discover Odessa, Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a great way for them to kick it off for people to have a staycation type experience in their own city. To be a tourist in their own city. It’s super cool and super fun! I hope that they continue to do this and that more people year after year take advantage of this. It’s really great to learn more about your community,” said Alexa Moulakis, an attendee of the Discover Odessa Bus Tour.

For more information on the next Discover Odessa Bus Tour, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.