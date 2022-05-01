The Basin Sports Complex celebrated its grand reopening day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Basin Sports Complex held its grand re-opening on Saturday in Odessa right off of Loop 338.

The facility features fields and pavilions that can be reserved by members of the community.

Guests had the chance to participate in the kite festival, try tasty meals from various food trucks, and watch softball, flag football, and soccer games.

The Director of Athletics at the Basin Sports Complex says that he’s excited to open up this facility to the community.

“It’s awesome to be able to open it up and invite the community to UTPB because this is part of the campus. We want to let people know that we are open for business and we want people to come. We’re a part of the community and we want them on our campus and to be here and know that we’re here to support the community,” said Todd Dooley, Director of Athletics, The Basin Sports Complex.

For more information on how to reserve a field or pavilion, visit, playthebasin.com.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.