800 volunteers help Golf Course Road Church of Christ pack food for Ukraine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As tragedy strikes Ukraine, people from all over the country are joining together to provide support, including residents in Midland.

Over the last two days, around 800 community volunteers have been helping Golf Course Road’s Church of Christ mission to box up and send 280,000 meals to all those affected by destruction in Ukraine.

“I’ve been thinking about it yesterday and today,” said Brittany Pando, GCR Volunteer. “I’m like just packing the food

ot wanting it or thinking man I wish I had this so it’s really humbling just knowing and realizing just how blessed we are whether you go out to eat every day or have food at home.

The church says it raised over $70,000 to gather dehydrated meals so its partners at Lifeline Christian Mission can deliver them directly to war refugees in Eastern Europe.

“They were working on it as well. They said we can get the food to Ukraine so we were like let’s get this food to where there’s a great need in our world right now to respond to the war that’s happening in Ukraine,” said Ryan Rampton, GCR Connections Minister.

While the meals from Midland will be delivered along the Ukrainian border, GCR also donated $50,000 to Eastern European Mission to support humanitarian aid for refugees displaced by the Russian war.

“It’s a cool feeling to know that we live in a community that rallying around the cause and wants to do good in this world,” said Rampton.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.