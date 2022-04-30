MISD hosts academic signing day

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -This morning at Midland and Legacy High Schools, you could feel the excitement as seniors signed on to the next chapter of their academic careers.

Declaring a path to move on from the last 4 years of their education.

It’s a big day for hundreds of high school graduating seniors as they celebrate their hard work and accomplishments.

At Legacy High, nearly 400 seniors are signing their letter of intent to pursue college, a trade or military after high school.

LHS valedictorian, Trevor Van Husen says he’s already focusing on his future at the University of Texas.

“I guess I’ve been brainwashed since I was a little kid,” Van Husen said. “I’ve been to all sorts of football games all throughout my life and I love the whole area of Austin, it’s super pretty and I love the school and can’t wait to go do engineering there too.”

As students put their names on the line for their future, some seniors are already coming out on top graduating with certificates of health science, cosmetology, and in the oil and gas industry.

and over at Midland High, Its top 25 graduating seniors announced where they’ll be heading next.

Samantha Braudaway, a top 25 graduate, signed her next step over at Texas A&M University.

“ I think it’s a great school,” Braudaway said. “And I just wanna make a commitment to myself to better my education and to motivate myself to make a career.”

Graduating seniors earned close to half a million dollars in scholarship money. And even if seniors are not decided where they’ll go, as a part of a 13 -year commitment, every MISD senior will be accepted into Midland College.

So every student had a school they could list.

Midland High School and Legacy Seniors are set to graduate both on May 28 at the Grande Communication Stadium.

