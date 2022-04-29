Local residents can help shape future rural road projects

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa District of the Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled an online virtual public meeting for the 2023-2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP).

The meeting will be Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to give information and receive comments on transportation projects in the 12-county Odessa District. The Rural TIP includes all added capacity and regionally significant projects to be funded within the Odessa District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

To participate in the virtual public meeting and learn more about projects in Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Ward, Winkler, and Upton counties, please join us on the following time and date:

Virtual Public Meeting

Available at noon May 2, 2022.

Visit https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings.html and look for the term Odessa under the 5-2-2022 date.

The Rural TIP meetings are being held pursuant to Title 43, Texas Administrative Code, Section 16.102, which calls for an opportunity for public comment concerning the Rural TIP. The virtual public meeting will include a recorded presentation, exhibits explaining how the Rural TIP operates, and projects that are included in the Odessa District’s Rural TIP.

All community members are encouraged to attend the virtual public meetings and provide written comments on the proposed program. Comments must be postmarked or otherwise received by 05/12/2022 to:

Texas Department of Transportation Odessa District, Attn: Gabriel Ramirez, P.E.; 3901 E Highway 80, Odessa TX 79761

Or by email to Gabriel.Ramirez@txdot.gov, Subject: Rural TIP.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.