Advertisement

Local residents can help shape future rural road projects

Odessa District taking comments on Rural Transportation Improvement Program starting Monday
((Source: TxDOT))
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa District of the Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled an online virtual public meeting for the 2023-2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (Rural TIP).

The meeting will be Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to give information and receive comments on transportation projects in the 12-county Odessa District. The Rural TIP includes all added capacity and regionally significant projects to be funded within the Odessa District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

To participate in the virtual public meeting and learn more about projects in Andrews, Crane, Ector, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Reeves, Terrell, Ward, Winkler, and Upton counties, please join us on the following time and date:

Virtual Public Meeting

Available at noon May 2, 2022.

Visit https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings.html and look for the term Odessa under the 5-2-2022 date.

The Rural TIP meetings are being held pursuant to Title 43, Texas Administrative Code, Section 16.102, which calls for an opportunity for public comment concerning the Rural TIP. The virtual public meeting will include a recorded presentation, exhibits explaining how the Rural TIP operates, and projects that are included in the Odessa District’s Rural TIP.

All community members are encouraged to attend the virtual public meetings and provide written comments on the proposed program. Comments must be postmarked or otherwise received by 05/12/2022 to:

Texas Department of Transportation Odessa District, Attn: Gabriel Ramirez, P.E.; 3901 E Highway 80, Odessa TX 79761

Or by email to Gabriel.Ramirez@txdot.gov, Subject: Rural TIP.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Mug Shot of Craig Bowers
Suspect arrested for weekend shooting in Odessa
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes
Abbott Labs issued a voluntary recall on Similac back in February of this year after learning...
The baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Labs recalled Similac in February
A "Vote No" sign at the corner of an intersection in Odessa, TX.
West Odessans air frustrations with proposed high school location

Latest News

Discover Odessa Bus Tour 2022
Discover Odessa is kicking off National Travel and Tourism week with a bus tour
The Basin Sports Complex held its Grand Reopening
The Basin Sports Complex celebrated its grand reopening day
Midland Trail Park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset for members of the Permian Basin...
Midland Trail Park celebrates grand opening
The church says it raised over $70,000 to gather dehydrated meals so its partners at Lifeline...
800 volunteers help Golf Course Road Church of Christ pack food for Ukraine
Some residents feel the ECISD bond is playing favorites
West Odessans upset with proposed high school location