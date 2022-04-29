Advertisement

H-E-B issues voluntary recall for specific items containing H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies

(KBTX)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KOSA) -H-E-B is voluntarily issuing a recall for H-E-B Bakery Two- Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays for potential metal fragments in the product.

The potentially affected products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B made the decision to issue a recall upon an investigation of two consumer complaints. As soon as it is confirmed that the product meets \ quality and safety standards, H-E-B will have the products back on shelves.

The voluntary recall impacts the following products:

UPC Number Product Size

4122010951 H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies 12OZ

4122048898 Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Tray

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

