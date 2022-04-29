Grass fire in Midland County that burned over 300 acres has been put out

Midland, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: The grass fire has been put out, as of around 9 pm. No injuries were reported.

===

According to city officials, Midland Fire Department is currently responding to a grass fire near Highway 158 near the city dump. At last check, about 300 acres have burned. MFD has arrived to the scene and is currently cutting the fence to start fighting it. City officials hope to have the fire put out this evening, Friday April 29th.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.