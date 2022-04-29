Advertisement

Grass fire in Midland County that burned over 300 acres has been put out

The grass fire started on Highway 158 near the city dump
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT
Midland, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: The grass fire has been put out, as of around 9 pm. No injuries were reported.

According to city officials, Midland Fire Department is currently responding to a grass fire near Highway 158 near the city dump. At last check, about 300 acres have burned. MFD has arrived to the scene and is currently cutting the fence to start fighting it. City officials hope to have the fire put out this evening, Friday April 29th.

