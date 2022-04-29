Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Mug Shot of Craig Bowers
Suspect arrested for weekend shooting in Odessa
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes
Abbott Labs issued a voluntary recall on Similac back in February of this year after learning...
The baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Labs recalled Similac in February
A "Vote No" sign at the corner of an intersection in Odessa, TX.
West Odessans air frustrations with proposed high school location

Latest News

Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Former U.S. Marine Willy Cancel, 22, was killed on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to his...
Combat death puts spotlight on Americans fighting in Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
Dr. Dare Adewumi poses for a portrait, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Atlanta. Adewumi was...
Black doctors say they face discrimination based on race