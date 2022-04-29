Advertisement

City of Odessa to hold public hearing about city council boundry changes

.
.(.)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Odessa will hold two Public Hearings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3:00 PM and Monday, May 9, 2022. at 1:00 PM

These meetings will be in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 411 W. 8th Street, 5th Floor, Odessa, Texas 79761.

The focus of the meeting is the redistricting plan for the city. Single-Member Council District boundaries are being redrawn using 2020 Census data and community input, in accordance with Sec. 46(d) of the City Charter. The goal of the City Council is to draw new lines with the highest probability of fair representation.

Drafts of the proposed council district maps being considered are available now at: https://odessa-tx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4867/Odessa-Council-Districts-Draft-Plan-Aand-D:

Members of the public may provide comments and submit redistricting proposals for the City Council to consider. Guidelines for persons submitting specific redistricting proposals and providing comments are as follows:

- Proposed plans must be submitted in writing and identify all boundaries of each single member district

- Proposed plans must show the total population and voting age population for racial groups for each proposed single-member district

- Proposed plans must redistrict the entire City, not just one district

- Proposed plans should conform to the redistricting criteria

- Comments must be submitted in writing

- Persons providing comments and those submitting proposed plans must identify themselves by full name and provide complete contact information including home address

- All comments and proposed plans must be submitted by the close of the final public hearing

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Mug Shot of Craig Bowers
Suspect arrested for weekend shooting in Odessa
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes
Abbott Labs issued a voluntary recall on Similac back in February of this year after learning...
The baby formula shortage continues after Abbott Labs recalled Similac in February
A "Vote No" sign at the corner of an intersection in Odessa, TX.
West Odessans air frustrations with proposed high school location

Latest News

Discover Odessa Bus Tour 2022
Discover Odessa is kicking off National Travel and Tourism week with a bus tour
The Basin Sports Complex held its Grand Reopening
The Basin Sports Complex celebrated its grand reopening day
Midland Trail Park is open everyday from sunrise to sunset for members of the Permian Basin...
Midland Trail Park celebrates grand opening
The church says it raised over $70,000 to gather dehydrated meals so its partners at Lifeline...
800 volunteers help Golf Course Road Church of Christ pack food for Ukraine
Some residents feel the ECISD bond is playing favorites
West Odessans upset with proposed high school location