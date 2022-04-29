Advertisement

City of Andrews billing system outage

City of Andrews logo
City of Andrews logo(City of Andrews)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Andrews is reporting their billing network has not recovered from the power outage Thursday night.

As a result, the city is not able to take credit card payments in person or online at this time. Online payers may not be able to pay until early next week.

Due to these issues, the city will not be cutting water services off on Monday for those who have yet to pay.

Customers who know the amount of their bill can still pay by check in person or via drop box at City Hall.

