Blue the Basin returns to Midland

The Midland Rape Crisis and Advocacy center hosted the annual “Blue the Basin” Wednesday evening at the Museum of the Southwest.
By Kate Porter
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Rape Crisis and Advocacy center hosted the annual “Blue the Basin” Wednesday evening at the Museum of the Southwest.

The MRCCAC says that the number of cases that come through the center has doubled compared to last year.

According to the MRCCAC, events like blue the basin help the center raise awareness are key to stopping child abuse.

More than 20 different organizations from the Permian Basin were involved in making this year’s event possible.

Anyone who attended was able to enjoy entertainment, food, and free access to the Museum of the Southwest campus.

City councilman Jack Ladd was also there to read a proclamation on behalf of the city of midland.

The MRCCAC collected donations of stuffed animals at the door.

Those stuffed animals go to any child that comes to the Midland Rape Crisis and Advocacy Center after experiencing trauma.

