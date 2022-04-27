Advertisement

Odessa EMS Hardship Assistance Program

By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -– The City of Odessa’s Billing and Collection Department provides assistance to those who have issues paying for ambulance services.

The EMS Hardship Assistance Program has been established for individuals in need of emergency care or transport by Odessa Fire Rescue, regardless of the source of and ability to make a payment for services. The EMS Hardship Assistance Program was created to help uninsured patients in our community pay for their ambulance rides. Depending on the qualifications, the patients may be eligible for a 50% or 25% reduction on their bill. If the patient does not qualify for the percentage, we can always help them by setting up payment arrangements with a minimum of $25/month.

Patients may qualify for this program in three different ways. If they reside in either 79761 or 79763 zip codes, if they have a credit score below 550 or if their incomes fall into the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The EMS Hardship Assistance Program will begin on April 27, 2022, but assistance will be available for services since October 1, 2021.

Citizens can find more information on the city’s social media page, the Billing & Collection tab on our City of Odessa website, or by calling the Billing & Collection EMS Billing Department at 432-335-3204 option 5 or 432-335-5797. They can also email additional questions to emscare@odessa-tx.gov.

