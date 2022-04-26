Two Odessans granted commutations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The White House has released a list of 78 people being granted clemency. Including two Odessans.

President Biden has granted commutations to Mark Richard Burton and Aaron Ponce.

Burton is currently in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and/or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

His original sentence was 121 months of imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release and a $15,000 fine in March of 2016.

The sentence has now been commuted to end on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement. This leaves a five-year term of supervised release.

Ponce is in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, 50 grams or more of meth.

His original sentence was 240 months of imprisonment, a 10-year term of supervised release in July of 2013.

That sentence was commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving a 10-year term of supervised release.

