Advertisement

Two Odessans granted commutations

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The White House has released a list of 78 people being granted clemency. Including two Odessans.

President Biden has granted commutations to Mark Richard Burton and Aaron Ponce.

Burton is currently in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and/or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine.

His original sentence was 121 months of imprisonment, a five-year term of supervised release and a $15,000 fine in March of 2016.

The sentence has now been commuted to end on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement. This leaves a five-year term of supervised release.

Ponce is in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute a controlled substance, 50 grams or more of meth.

His original sentence was 240 months of imprisonment, a 10-year term of supervised release in July of 2013.

That sentence was commuted to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving a 10-year term of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died of injuries in a crash on FM 1788 in Andrews County
UPDATE: Andrews man died of injuries in a crash on FM 1788 in Andrews County
Fire near I-20 and 1788
No injuries reported after Viking Pools catches on fire
Fugitive Arrested
Wanted Fugitive arrested in Odessa Tuesday evening
Dulce Ortiz, 21, was arrested and charged with bribery, according to authorities in Harris...
Woman arrested for trying to bribe deputy with sexual acts, authorities say

Latest News

Five Lady Rebels sign with college programs
Ciudad de Odessa
Odessa EMS Hardship Assistance Program
Current Youth Center
Ector County commissioners approves construction bid search for new juvenile justice center
Change this caption before publishing.
Traffic Alert: East Loop 338
FILE GRAPHIC
Former Monahans businessman ordered to pay $1.3M for failure to pay withholding taxes