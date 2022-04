KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) - Three athletes at Kermit High School signed with college programs on Monday.

Basketball player Cameron Thompson signed with Wayland Baptist. His teammate, Zamarion Connally, signed with Mountain View College in Dallas.

Golfer Alejandro Leyva signed with Western Texas College.

Watch the video above to see the signings and hear from the boys.

