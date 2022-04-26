Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center receives grant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Today Texas Tech Health Science Center and the Permian Strategic Partnership announced a new partnership that will bring enhanced medical care to the Permian Basin.

the PSP is helping fund a grant to recruit surgical and sub-specialty residents to come to west Texas and provide rural healthcare.

This gift will fund the first Permian Basin rural surgical and subspecialty residency program. this new program will provide general surgery as well as cardiology and gastroenterology to local Permian Basin hospitals in hopes that west Texans will not need to travel to big cities anymore.

Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of Permian Strategic Partnership, says this was a big day.

“We are here to celebrate a huge day in the world of healthcare for the Permian Basin,” Bentley said. “Today, Texas Tech University Health Center and Permian Strategic Partnership announced a 12.8 million dollar gift to go towards establishing a surgery residency program for our area.”

This program also offers help to students. President of Texas Tech Health Science Center, Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman

“This surgical residency is going to bring in students who already graduated in medical school and now they’re going to begin training in residency such as surgery, and then it’s going to help support fellowships, cardiology, gastroenterology,” Dr. Spearman said. “These are special areas within west Texas and we need more physicians so patients can get access to health care right here in west Texas.”

State Representative Tom Craddick is excited that this plan offers help to Permian Basin and students and he also sees it helping out west Texas as well overall.

“What will happen is we’ll have the program in effect,” Craddick said. “We’ll have people around the state that will come to Permian Basin to get trained and that will bring people from other areas of the state that will come in and not only be trained but will hopefully stay here or move here to midland to finish their residency program and a medical degree.”

this grant is the first of its kind and both Texas Tech and the PSP are very excited about what it brings to the Permian Basin.

This accomplishment will benefit not just the Permian Basin and west Texans but the entire state and those that travel here since their healthcare will be different from here on out.

