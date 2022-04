ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa High School football team had it’s first full-contact spring practice on Monday.

Watch the video above to see the Bronchos in action, and hear from Coach Dusty Ortiz.

The Bronchos spring game will be at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday May 18 at Ratliff Stadium.

