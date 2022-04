MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High School football team had it’s first spring practice on Monday.

Watch the video above to see the Bulldogs in action, and hear from Coach Thad Fortune and defensive lineman Daniel Varela.

The Bulldogs spring game will be at 6:00 p.m. Friday May 20 at Grande Communications Stadium.

