ECISD BOND: The cost of maintaining schools

The age of ECISD schools plays a large role in maintenance costs.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Independent School District has over 40 schools.

Almost all of them would be considered very old, and many of them were built around the same time Richard Nixon was president.

Keeping up buildings that old isn’t cheap, so the ECISD has placed $130 million in an upcoming bond proposal specifically for school maintenance.

“The average age of our buildings is 51 years,” said Odessans for Education Co-Chair Lorraine Perryman. “Fifty. One.”

Securing funding to maintain ECISD schools has been an issue in the past, a problem that’s hampered the district’s two high schools.

“The high schools? Permian, the newest high school, was built in 1957,” Perryman said. “Fifty. Seven. That’s when Eisenhower was president.”

Bond opponents say a previous 2018 bond added close to $20 million to maintain schools.

“That’s $400,000 per school per year for maintenance,” said Jamie Foreman, manager for Odessa’s Accountability Project. “If you multiply that since 2018, That’s more than a million-and-a-half per school for maintenance, and I want to know where that money all went.”

Perryman says those numbers are misguided. She says $6 million of that went to pay the deductibles to fix school roofs, and another $10 million went to provide teacher raises of close to $10,000 per year to close an educator shortfall.

“The last two years, there was $3 million,” Perryman said. “That’s what’s actually spent on repairs. So, the district is spending a fortune every year on repairs. There is just not enough to keep up with the age of our buildings.”

The bond election is on Saturday, May 7. CBS7 will have complete election night coverage.

