Be Excellent: Ms. Ann

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Just as the sun is rising on any ordinary weekday at the Odessa Town Center Chick-Fil-A, the hustle and bustle of the morning commute is underway, which includes a quick breakfast stop for many people.

But for Elizabeth Ann Mefford, known to most as ‘Ms. Ann’, she is just pulling up into her usual parking spot- ready for another day of work.

But she’s a couple of hours early!

Ms. Ann likes to get to work very early so she can enjoy her usual – a buttery biscuit and coffee.

Then, by the time you know it, she’s off to work!

“She’s just simply amazing, it’s just probably all that I could say. That probably doesn’t even describe her all the way,” said Cristy Hewitt, Operating Partner of the Odessa Towncenter Chick-Fil-A.

From one task to another, Ms. Ann keeps guests happy with her bright smile and a great attitude, something she’s been doing here for the last decade.

Just recently, she celebrated her 10th anniversary at Chick-fil-a, her team members honored her with this award.

When asked what her favorite part of the job is, Ms. Ann says “the customers, I like to talk to the customers.”

At now 92-years-old, Ms. Ann is going strong, and she doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon!

And for Hewitt, she has a strong bond with Ms. Ann.

“Knowing that I get to see her every single day. And to know that I get my hug, and she gets to tell me what it was that she did at night, is great,” says Hewitt.

Throughout Ms. Ann’s day, she greets guests, but they greet her too!

She has become a local celebrity in her own right.

“You know I never go the grocery store or the mall, that somebody doesn’t say, ‘I know you work at Chick-fil-a. I said ‘I can’t rob a bank, they know where to find me!’,” Ms. Ann explains.

She lives in an apartment alone, but her co-workers have become her family.

Over Ms. Ann’s long life, she’s lost her husband long ago and both daughters. But she still has two granddaughters.

Through trials and tribulations, Ms. Ann remains a force to reckon with.

“She’s genuine, the most caring, the sweetest person that I have probably ever met. She shows that everywhere she goes, it’s not just here in the restaurant,” Hewitt explains.

So, for her hard work, dedication, and a great attitude, Ms. Ann was gifted a $500 check from CBS7 and Excel ER for being excellent.

“They love me, and I love them!” says Ms. Ann.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.