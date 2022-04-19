Advertisement

Odessa Man charged federally for suspicious device hoax

Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan
Mug shot of David Paul Finnegan(CBS7 (KOSA))
By Micah Allen
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man was charged last week on a federal criminal complaint for his alleged involvement in a hoax at the Ector County Courthouse.

According to court documents, on April 7, 2022, David Paul Finnegan, 37, left a suspicious device on the front steps of the Ector County Courthouse. The device consisted of a large PVC pipe containing miscellaneous objects. It was held together with black tape and had a wristwatch taped to it. The Odessa Police Department Explosives Ordinance Disposal team was called out to examine the device. After the EOD technicians rendered it safe, they determined the device did not contain explosives. Further investigation revealed Finnegan was scheduled to be sentenced at the courthouse the day he planted the device.

Because of its discovery, the Ector County Courthouse had to be evacuated and shut down to the public for much of the day. This caused various court proceedings to be postponed, including Finnegan’s sentencing.

Finnegan is charged with one count of perpetrating a hoax. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Finnegan had his initial appearance today before United States Magistrate Judge Ronald Griffin.

You can read the original coverage of the incident here.

