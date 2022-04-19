Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcycle crash graphic.
DPS: Victims identified in two vehicle crash in West Odessa
OPD Investigation
OPD charged and arrested a man with 1st-degree murder
(MGN)
Man arrested in Odessa for warrants in Lubbock
Arrest made.
Court documents reveal new information in Probationary Police Officer arrest
Fire near I-20 and 1788
No injuries reported after Viking Pools catches on fire

Latest News

NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on...
NeNe Leakes sues, saying racism accepted on ‘Real Housewives’
In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden to announce $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won’t storm holdout
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service
More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds