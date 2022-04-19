DPS release data from operation asphalt

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Texas Highway Patrol troopers are releasing data this week after conducting traffic stops during its Operation Asphalt in the Permian Basin.

State Highway Patrol is getting to the bottom of what causing an uptick in traffic crashes.

Operation Asphalt, a project troopers conducted last week collected statistics on that.

Now DPS has the results from the operation.

Using crash statistics, last week troopers set out on roadways in the Permian Basin where traffic crashes occur the most.

Sergeant Steven Blanco with DPS says this location is between Crane and Andrews.

With the texas department of public safety

“That is interstate 20,” Blanco said. “US 385 between Crane and Andrews. FM 1788 both North and South of 191

Sergeant Blanco also says State Highway 302 West of Odessa to Kermit is also a busy roadway where accidents occur.

The operation was designed to address increasing traffic crashes by focusing on aggressive driving, unsafe speeding, and the enforcement of child safety seats and seatbelts.

From that operation, troopers conducted - 3,236 traffic stops. Of those traffic stops a total of citations 1,412 were issued. 1,261 speeding citations, 133 citations for adults not wearing a seatbelt and 14 child safety seat violations.

“Operation asphalt,” Blanco said. “Not only are we doing traffic enforcement but we are also doing criminal enforcement. We had nine felony arrests, 20 misdemeanor arrests and as always our troopers on the roadways are always looking for intoxicated drivers and we had three DWI arrests.”

Highway Patrol says distracted driving such as talking on the phone or watching videos on cellular devices is one of the biggest challenges troopers see in crash stats.

“Roadways in the Permian Basin have trucks turn into lease roads,” Blanco said. “ They slow the speed many times drivers are following the trucks they are distracted not seeing the driver slowing down and there are ending those commercial motor vehicles.”

Sergeant Blanco says the last time Texas has seen a single deathless day was back in the 2000s.

To end the streak and Operation Asphalt will be conducted on a monthly basis.

